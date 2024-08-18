Lifestyle

Butter Chicken to Paneer Tikka-7 Raksha Bandhan lunch ideas

Here are seven famous Punjabi recipes for a delicious lunch on Raksha Bandhan.

Amritsari Kulcha with Chole

Amritsari Kulcha, refined wheat bread with seasoned potatoes, is served with spicy and acidic chickpea stew (Chole). This heavy, flavourful dish is also known as a kulcha.

Rajma Chawal

Punjabi Rajma Chawal, red kidney beans in a spicy tomato stew over steaming basmati rice, is cosy and popular. A healthy, filling dish for a family gathering.

Aloo Paratha with Curd and Pickle

Aloo paratha is a stuffed flatbread with a spicy potato filling. It is usually served with a dish of curd and a tart pickle. It's a satisfying and tasty choice for a holiday meal.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a traditional Punjabi chicken curry cooked with tomato sauce, butter, and cream. It goes well with naan or steaming rice.

Paneer Tikka

A vegetarian treat made by marinating pieces of Indian cottage cheese in yoghurt and spices and then grilling them to perfection. Punjabi families love it with mint chutney.

Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti

This traditional Punjabi dish combines a cornmeal flatbread with thick, creamy mustard greens (Sarson) and other leafy green curries. Butter and jaggery are usually served with it.

Lassi

Lassi is a must-have drink to complement a Punjabi dinner. This sweet or salty yoghurt drink is frequently flavoured with cardamom or saffron. 

