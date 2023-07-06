Samosa to Jhalmuri-7 Bengali snacks to enjoy during the monsoon

Lifestyle
These Bengali snacks are delicious and perfect for enjoying the monsoon season. Certainly! Here are seven Bengali snacks that you can enjoy during the monsoon.
Similar to samosas, singara is a deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, onions, and sometimes, minced meat.
A popular street food snack made with dried yellow peas, cooked in a flavorful tomato and onion gravy, and garnished with chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves.
A traditional Bengali snack where fish or vegetables are marinated in a mustard paste, wrapped in banana leaves, and steamed or grilled to perfection.
These are banana flower cutlets, where the banana flower is cooked with spices, mashed, and shaped into patties. They are then coated with breadcrumbs and fried.
Crispy deep-fried fritters made from a variety of ingredients like potatoes, onions, eggplant, or even fish. They are perfect for munching on a rainy day.
These are savory cutlets made with minced meat, vegetables, or fish. They are coated with breadcrumbs and deep-fried until golden brown.
A popular street snack made with puffed rice, chopped vegetables, spices, and tangy tamarind chutney. It's a delightful combination of flavors and textures.