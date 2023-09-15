Lifestyle

15-Sep-2023, 04:45:44 pm

Samosa to Chicken Wings-7 Indian yummy snacks for weekend party

Planning a weekend party and looking for delicious Indian snacks to impress your guests? Here are seven popular Indian snacks that are perfect for any weekend gathering.
 

Image credits: our own

Samosas

Deep-fried pastry pockets filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Serve them with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.
 

Image credits: our own

Tandoori Chicken Wings

Marinated chicken wings cooked in a tandoor or oven, resulting in smoky and flavorful wings. Serve them with a yogurt-based dip.
 

Image credits: our own

Kebab

Grilled or skewered meat or vegetable dishes seasoned with a variety of Indian spices. Options include chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, and paneer tikka for vegetarians.

Image credits: Pexel

Pav Bhaji

A spicy and flavorful mashed vegetable curry served with buttered and toasted pav (bread rolls). It's a favorite in Mumbai street food.

Image credits: Instagram

Dhokla

A spongy and steamed snack made from fermented rice and chickpea flour. Dhoklas are often topped with mustard seeds and served with chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chaat

A popular street food, chaat is a medley of flavours and textures. Some popular chaat variations include aloo chaat (potato), pani puri (golgappa), and bhel puri.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Pakoras

Crispy and spiced fritters made from gram flour (besan) batter. Common variations include onion pakoras, potato pakoras, and spinach pakoras.
 

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
Find Next One