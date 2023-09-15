Lifestyle

15-Sep-2023, 03:58:49 pm

7 most popular Orchids in the world

Discover a variety of beautiful orchids, including Phalaenopsis, Cattleya, Dendrobium, and more. Learn about different orchid types, and stunning photos

Image credits: Getty

Cattleya Orchids

Cattleya orchids are known for their large, showy flowers and vibrant colors. They are often used in corsages and as cut flowers. Cattleyas have a distinctive lip petal

Image credits: Getty

Phalaenopsis (Moth Orchids)

Phalaenopsis orchids are the most popular orchids for indoor cultivation. They have broad, flat petals that resemble the wings of a moth, hence Moth Orchid

Image credits: Getty

Dendrobium Orchids

Dendrobium orchids are diverse, with over a thousand species. They can have cane-like or sympodial growth and produce colorful flowers. Dendrobiums are often grown as potted plants

Image credits: Getty

Oncidium Orchids (Dancing Lady Orchids)

Oncidium orchids are recognized for their cascading sprays of small, uniquely shaped flowers that resemble dancing ladies. They come in a range of colors

Image credits: Getty

Cymbidium Orchids

Cymbidium orchids are known for their long-lasting, waxy flowers. They are often used in cut flower arrangements and are appreciated for their graceful, arching stems

Image credits: Getty

Vanda Orchids

Vanda orchids are known for their striking, typically monopodial growth habit and vibrant, large flowers

Image credits: Getty

Lady's Slipper Orchids

Lady's Slipper orchids are characterized by their pouch-like lip petal, which gives them their name

Image credits: Getty
