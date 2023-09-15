Lifestyle

Idli Dosa to Poori-7 South Indian dishes for Saturday mornings

South Indian cuisine offers a wide range of delicious dishes that are perfect for Saturday mornings. Here are seven popular South Indian dishes to enjoy.

Image credits: Getty

Upma

Upma is a savoury semolina dish that's quick and easy to prepare. It can be customized with vegetables, spices, and herbs to suit your taste. 

Image credits: Freepik

Pongal

Pongal is a hearty South Indian breakfast dish made from rice and lentils, cooked together and seasoned with black pepper, cumin, and ghee. 

Image credits: Getty

Medu Vada

Medu Vada is a circular brown, doughnut-like food delicacy served with chutneys and sambar.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Masala Dosa

It's a crispy dosa filled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Idli

Idli is a classic breakfast item made from fermented rice and urad dal batter. These soft, fluffy, and steamed rice cakes are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Image credits: Getty

Poori

Poori is unleavened wheat dough deep-fried bread. It puffs up when fried and goes well with potato masala, chana masala, or halwa.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Rava Kesari

Rava Kesari is a sweet semolina pudding flavoured with ghee, saffron, and cardamom. It's a delightful dessert, sometimes for breakfast or as a treat on special occasions.
 

Image credits: Getty
