Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers

Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden are 7 places for flower lovers. Explore vibrant tulips in Keukenhof, fragrant lavender fields in Provence, sakura in Japan, and more

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, USA

In the spring, this reserve transforms into a sea of golden-orange poppies. It's the perfect place to witness California's state flower in all its glory

Keukenhof Gardens, Netherlands

Known as the "Garden of Europe," Keukenhof is a vibrant place of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths

Monet's Garden, France

The renowned artist Claude Monet's garden in Giverny is a living masterpiece. It's divided into two parts, the flower garden and the water garden

Cherry Blossom Festival, Japan

Spring in Japan brings cherry blossoms (sakura) into full bloom. The fleeting beauty of these delicate pink and white flowers symbolizes renewal and hope

Red Lotus Lake, Thailand

The Red Lotus Lake in Thailand, or Talay Bua Daeng, is a natural marvel. It dazzles visitors with a vibrant sea of crimson lotus blooms during December to February

Lavender Fields, France

The Provence region is famous for its fragrant lavender fields. Visit in early summer to witness the lavender in full bloom, turning the landscape into a sea of purple

Valley of Flowers National Park, India

This UNESCO World Heritage site bursts into a riot of colors during the monsoon season. It's home to alpine flowers, the rare blue poppy, set against the backdrop of the Himalayas

