Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

Lifestyle
Explore Central Asia's rich tapestry of history, natural beauty. These 7 destinations highlight region's ancient heritage and breathtaking landscapes, making them must-visit spots
Samarkand, a gem of the Silk Road, boasts magnificent architecture with landmarks like Registan Square and Shah-i-Zinda. It has rich history and vibrant bazaars
Bukhara is renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Key sites include the Ark Fortress and Bolo Haouz Mosque, reflecting its historical significance
Almaty offers mix of urban excitement, natural wonders. The city’s highlights include vibrant Green Bazaar, scenic Medeu Ice Skating Rink, and the stunning views from Kok-Tobe Hill
Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, is known for its Soviet-era architecture and lively markets. Notable spots include Ala-Too Square and Osh Bazaar
Turpan, situated in the Xinjiang region, features unique attractions like the ancient Jiaohe Ruins and the Karez Underground Irrigation System
Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, combines Soviet-era charm with local culture. Must-see sites include the Rudaki Park, the National Museum, and the imposing Somoni Monument
Charyn Canyon is a natural wonder with its dramatic red rock formations, unique landscapes. Known as the Grand Canyon’s little brother, it offers breathtaking views