Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

Explore Central Asia's rich tapestry of history, natural beauty. These 7 destinations highlight region's ancient heritage and breathtaking landscapes, making them must-visit spots

Image credits: Pixabay

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Samarkand, a gem of the Silk Road, boasts magnificent architecture with landmarks like Registan Square and Shah-i-Zinda. It has rich history and vibrant bazaars

Image credits: Pixabay

Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Bukhara is renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Key sites include the Ark Fortress and Bolo Haouz Mosque, reflecting its historical significance

Image credits: Pixabay

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty offers mix of urban excitement, natural wonders. The city’s highlights include vibrant Green Bazaar, scenic Medeu Ice Skating Rink, and the stunning views from Kok-Tobe Hill

Image credits: Pixabay

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, is known for its Soviet-era architecture and lively markets. Notable spots include Ala-Too Square and Osh Bazaar

Image credits: Pixabay

Turpan, China

Turpan, situated in the Xinjiang region, features unique attractions like the ancient Jiaohe Ruins and the Karez Underground Irrigation System

Image credits: Pixabay

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, combines Soviet-era charm with local culture. Must-see sites include the Rudaki Park, the National Museum, and the imposing Somoni Monument

Image credits: Pixabay

Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan

Charyn Canyon is a natural wonder with its dramatic red rock formations, unique landscapes. Known as the Grand Canyon’s little brother, it offers breathtaking views

Image credits: Pixabay
