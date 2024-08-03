World Breastfeeding Week: 7 lactation-boosting recipes for new moms

Lifestyle
Oatmeal is a staple for breastfeeding moms, packed with iron and fiber that can help boost milk production. Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
Spinach is high in iron and calcium, both of which are essential for breastfeeding. Mushrooms provide vitamin D, which helps in calcium absorption.
Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein, and avocados provide healthy fats that are beneficial for milk production.
Quinoa is a complete protein, and chickpeas add extra protein and fiber. This bowl is filling and nutrient-dense, making it ideal for breastfeeding moms.
Greek yogurt is rich in protein and calcium, while berries provide antioxidants and nuts add healthy fats.
This smoothie is packed with ingredients that promote milk production, including oats, spinach, and flaxseeds.
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamins A and C, and black beans provide protein and fiber, making these tacos a nutritious choice.