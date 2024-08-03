Lifestyle

World Breastfeeding Week: 7 lactation-boosting recipes for new moms

Image credits: Pexels

1. Oatmeal with flaxseed and almonds:

Oatmeal is a staple for breastfeeding moms, packed with iron and fiber that can help boost milk production. Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Spinach and mushroom frittata:

Spinach is high in iron and calcium, both of which are essential for breastfeeding. Mushrooms provide vitamin D, which helps in calcium absorption.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Salmon and Avocado salad:

Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein, and avocados provide healthy fats that are beneficial for milk production.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Quinoa and chickpea bowl:

Quinoa is a complete protein, and chickpeas add extra protein and fiber. This bowl is filling and nutrient-dense, making it ideal for breastfeeding moms.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Greek yogurt with berries and nuts:

Greek yogurt is rich in protein and calcium, while berries provide antioxidants and nuts add healthy fats.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Lactation smoothie:

This smoothie is packed with ingredients that promote milk production, including oats, spinach, and flaxseeds.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Sweet potato and black bean tacos:

Sweet potatoes are high in vitamins A and C, and black beans provide protein and fiber, making these tacos a nutritious choice.

Image credits: Pexels
