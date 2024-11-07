Lifestyle

Bad Cholesterol

Generally, during the festive season, we eat foods that increase bad cholesterol. But what should be done to reduce cholesterol levels?

Image credits: adobe stock

Fiber-rich foods

Fibre-rich foods like oats and vegetables help lower cholesterol, allowing you to enjoy rich foods.

Image credits: Getty

Healthy Snacks

Choose nuts or fruits instead of fried snacks. These healthy choices help keep cholesterol from rising.

Image credits: Getty

Eating in Moderation

Eating less keeps cholesterol under control while allowing you to mindfully enjoy holiday flavours.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Whole Grains

Whole grains boost heart health by lowering cholesterol. Incorporate grains including brown rice or wheat.

Image credits: Freepik

Healthy Fats

Healthy fats like those in olive oil lower bad cholesterol. So include olive oil regularly.

Image credits: Freepik

Sufficient Water

Water aids digestion and manages cholesterol while also preventing overeating during festivities.

Image credits: Google

Sweets

Eating too many sweets during festivals also increases cholesterol levels. Consume sweets in moderation to control your levels.

Image credits: Instagram
