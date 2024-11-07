Lifestyle
Generally, during the festive season, we eat foods that increase bad cholesterol. But what should be done to reduce cholesterol levels?
Fibre-rich foods like oats and vegetables help lower cholesterol, allowing you to enjoy rich foods.
Choose nuts or fruits instead of fried snacks. These healthy choices help keep cholesterol from rising.
Eating less keeps cholesterol under control while allowing you to mindfully enjoy holiday flavours.
Whole grains boost heart health by lowering cholesterol. Incorporate grains including brown rice or wheat.
Healthy fats like those in olive oil lower bad cholesterol. So include olive oil regularly.
Water aids digestion and manages cholesterol while also preventing overeating during festivities.
Eating too many sweets during festivals also increases cholesterol levels. Consume sweets in moderation to control your levels.