6 Foods That Can Boost Your Brain Health

Food plays a vital role in brain development.

You can eat these foods to improve brain development and memory.

Salmon

Fish containing omega 3 fatty acids help in brain development.

Broccoli

Broccoli contains nutrients like vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene. That's why it helps in brain development.

Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants. It protects cells from damage and improves brain health.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts help improve memory.

Cereals

Cereals containing vitamins B and E are good for brain development.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains several nutrients that support brain health.

