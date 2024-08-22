Lifestyle

Folklore Day 2024: 6 iconic Heroes from Indian Folklore

Indian folktales feature heroes whose wisdom, courage, and sacrifices have shaped cultural narratives. These characters, like Birbal and Abhimanyu, continue to inspire generations

Birbal

Birbal, a wise, witty advisor in Emperor Akbar's court, is celebrated in Indian folklore for his clever solutions to complex problems. His tales are a testament to his intelligence
 

Tenali Raman

Tenali Raman, a poet and scholar in the Vijayanagara Empire, is famous for his quick wit and humor. His tales highlight his cleverness in outmaneuvering challenges

Raja Bhoj

Raja Bhoj, an ancient king of India, is known for his wisdom and justice. His tales often depict him as a fair and kind ruler who resolves disputes with wisdom

Vikramaditya

King Vikramaditya, a legendary emperor, is famous for his wisdom, valor, and justice. His stories, particularly those involving the Vetala, showcase his bravery and intelligence

Veer Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu is celebrated for his bravery and warrior skills. His tale of entering the Chakravyuha, fighting valiantly until his last breath is a powerful story of courage

Panna Dai

Panna Dai, a nursemaid in the Mewar kingdom, is remembered for her unparalleled loyalty and sacrifice. She saved the young prince Udai Singh by sacrificing her own son

