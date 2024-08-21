Lifestyle

Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your skin healthy

1. Stay hydrated:

Drinking enough water throughout the day helps flush out toxins, keeps your skin cells plump, and improves elasticity.

2. Follow a balanced diet:

Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fatty fish are packed with nutrients that promote skin health.

3. Protect your skin from the sun:

Protect your skin by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day, even on cloudy days.

4. Practice regular cleansing:

Proper cleansing is essential for removing dirt, oil, and makeup that can clog pores and lead to breakouts.

5. Moisturize daily:

Choose a moisturizer that matches your skin type—whether oily, dry, or combination—and apply it after cleansing while your skin is still slightly damp.

6. Get enough sleep:

Adequate sleep is crucial for skin repair and regeneration. During sleep, your body produces collagen, a protein that helps keep your skin firm and elastic.

7. Manage stress:

Stress can take a toll on your skin, leading to conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

