Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your skin healthy

Drinking enough water throughout the day helps flush out toxins, keeps your skin cells plump, and improves elasticity.
Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fatty fish are packed with nutrients that promote skin health.
Protect your skin by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day, even on cloudy days.
Proper cleansing is essential for removing dirt, oil, and makeup that can clog pores and lead to breakouts.
Choose a moisturizer that matches your skin type—whether oily, dry, or combination—and apply it after cleansing while your skin is still slightly damp.
Adequate sleep is crucial for skin repair and regeneration. During sleep, your body produces collagen, a protein that helps keep your skin firm and elastic.
Stress can take a toll on your skin, leading to conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis.