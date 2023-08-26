Lifestyle

Sai Bhaji to Chaap Chola: 6 popular Sindhi foods in India

Sai Bhaji uses soaked spinach, tomato and chane ki dal cooked in a pressure cooker. Here are 6 popular Sindhi foods in India.

Sindhi Kadi

Sindhi Kadi is cooked in besan with veggies like ladies finger, brinjal, potato, kachaloo, and capsicum.

Seel Bhaji

Seel Bhaji is made and prepped with onion, Lady Finger, Bingil, and besan ki kachoori infused with spicy yoghurt curry.

Sindhi Biryani

This biryani food uses boiled basmati rice and succulent meat pieces cooked with spices.

Bheeya Ji Tikki

Bheeya Ji Tikki, is made with sliced Lotus Stem stuffed with coriander and chillies fried in besan batter.

Chaap Chola

Chaap is a fried potato cutlet in olive oil. It is served with spicy chole curry poured on chaap garnished with onion and green coriander.

