Sai Bhaji to Chaap Chola: 6 popular Sindhi foods in India

Lifestyle
Sai Bhaji uses soaked spinach, tomato and chane ki dal cooked in a pressure cooker. Here are 6 popular Sindhi foods in India.
Sindhi Kadi is cooked in besan with veggies like ladies finger, brinjal, potato, kachaloo, and capsicum.
Seel Bhaji is made and prepped with onion, Lady Finger, Bingil, and besan ki kachoori infused with spicy yoghurt curry.
This biryani food uses boiled basmati rice and succulent meat pieces cooked with spices.
Bheeya Ji Tikki, is made with sliced Lotus Stem stuffed with coriander and chillies fried in besan batter.
Chaap is a fried potato cutlet in olive oil. It is served with spicy chole curry poured on chaap garnished with onion and green coriander.