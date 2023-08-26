Lifestyle
Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which help protect your cells from oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are abundant in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals. They provide essential nutrients that support skin health and collagen production.
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of healthy fats and antioxidants that can help maintain skin elasticity and protect against oxidative damage.
Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, both of which are beneficial for skin health and hydration.
Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant known for its potential to protect against UV damage and promote skin health.
Dark chocolate with high cocoa content is rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids, which may help improve skin texture and blood flow.
Green tea is packed with polyphenols and catechins that have been linked to improved skin health and reduced signs of aging.