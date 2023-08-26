Koki to Dal Pakwan: 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India

Lifestyle
Koki is a biscuit-like whole-wheat roti dish made with onions, spices and coriander. Here are the 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India.
Aloo Tikki in a Sindhi spread tastes almost like Punjabi Aloo Tikki with bread crumbs served with red and green chutney.
Aloo Tuk refers to fried potato pieces sprinkled with spices like red chilli, coriander and mango powder.
Sweet Koki is a sweet whole-wheat dish made with sugar and cardamom powder.
Sai Bhaji Tikki is a tasty dish with veggies like spinach, dill leaves and more eaten with spicy green chutney.
Chana Dal Pakwan is incomplete without crispy maida papad spiced with cumin seeds and black pepper.