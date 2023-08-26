Lifestyle

Koki to Dal Pakwan: 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India

Koki is a biscuit-like whole-wheat roti dish made with onions, spices and coriander. Here are the 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sindhi Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki in a Sindhi spread tastes almost like Punjabi Aloo Tikki with bread crumbs served with red and green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Tuk

Aloo Tuk refers to fried potato pieces sprinkled with spices like red chilli, coriander and mango powder.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Meethi Koki

Sweet Koki is a sweet whole-wheat dish made with sugar and cardamom powder.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sai Bhaji Tikki

Sai Bhaji Tikki is a tasty dish with veggies like spinach, dill leaves and more eaten with spicy green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dal Pakwan

Chana Dal Pakwan is incomplete without crispy maida papad spiced with cumin seeds and black pepper.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One