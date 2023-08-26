7 plants you shouldn't have in your home

Lifestyle
A highly toxic plant known for its vibrant flowers. All parts contain toxic compounds that can be harmful if ingested or even if the sap comes into contact with the skin.
Also known as dumb cane, is popular for its striking foliage. However, it contains calcium oxalate crystals that can cause irritation and swelling if chewed or ingested.
Despite its palm-like appearance, it is not a true palm and is toxic to humans and pets. Its seeds contain cycasin, a toxin that can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms.
While pothos is a common houseplant, it can be toxic to pets if ingested. Keep it out of reach of animals that might be tempted to nibble on its leaves.
While jasmine is prized for its aromatic blooms, some species can be toxic to pets, causing digestive issues if ingested.
Similar to pothos, many philodendron species contain calcium oxalate crystals that can cause discomfort if consumed.
Although it's a popular choice for its unique foliage, monstera plants can be toxic to pets and children if consumed in significant quantities.