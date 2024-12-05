Lifestyle

Who is Amruta Fadnavis? Check out her 10 Stunning Saree Looks

Amruta at Devendra Fadnavis' Swearing-in Ceremony

Amruta Fadnavis attended her husband's swearing-in ceremony, looking elegant in a golden-yellow saree, complemented by striking earrings and a necklace.

Amruta Fadnavis: A Constant Support to Her Husband

From councilor to Chief Minister, Amruta has consistently supported her husband, Devendra Fadnavis, throughout his political journey.

Amruta's Presence at Political Events

Despite her busy schedule, Amruta has always been present alongside Devendra at various political events and in their personal life.

Devendra and Amruta's Marriage in 2005

Amruta Ranade and Devendra Fadnavis were married in 2005 after meeting through a mutual friend.

Inclusive Wedding Celebrations

Their wedding at Nagpur's Botanical Garden included 500 people from underprivileged communities alongside distinguished guests.

Amruta Fadnavis: Banker and Singer

Amruta is a banker and a singer, having lent her voice to films like 'Jai Gangaajal' and 'Loveshhuda'.

Amruta's Strong Social Media Presence

Amruta is active on social media, boasting over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Amruta's Prophetic Words for Her Husband

In October 2019, when Devendra was CM for 5 days, Amruta's words about returning proved true.

Amruta at Cannes Film Festival

Amruta Fadnavis has also graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

