Who is Amruta Fadnavis? Check out her 10 Stunning Saree Looks

Amruta Fadnavis attended her husband's swearing-in ceremony, looking elegant in a golden-yellow saree, complemented by striking earrings and a necklace.
From councilor to Chief Minister, Amruta has consistently supported her husband, Devendra Fadnavis, throughout his political journey.
Despite her busy schedule, Amruta has always been present alongside Devendra at various political events and in their personal life.
Amruta Ranade and Devendra Fadnavis were married in 2005 after meeting through a mutual friend.
Their wedding at Nagpur's Botanical Garden included 500 people from underprivileged communities alongside distinguished guests.
Amruta is a banker and a singer, having lent her voice to films like 'Jai Gangaajal' and 'Loveshhuda'.
Amruta is active on social media, boasting over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
In October 2019, when Devendra was CM for 5 days, Amruta's words about returning proved true.
Amruta Fadnavis has also graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.
