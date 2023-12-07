Lifestyle

Russia to China: 7 places that share border with maximum countries

Russia to China, these 7 nations boast the most land borders globally. Russia leads with 14 neighbors, followed by China with 14 as well

Russia

Russia shares land borders with 14 countries, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, North Korea

China

China shares land borders with 14 countries, Russia, Mongolia, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan

Brazil

Brazil shares land borders with 10 countries, including Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay

Germany

Germany shares land borders with 9 countries, including Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia shares land borders with 8 countries, including Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Yemen

Tehran

Turkey shares land borders with 8 countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria

Turkey

Iran shares land borders with 7 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Turkey

