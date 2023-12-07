Russia to China: 7 places that share border with maximum countries

Lifestyle
Russia to China, these 7 nations boast the most land borders globally. Russia leads with 14 neighbors, followed by China with 14 as well
Russia shares land borders with 14 countries, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, North Korea
China shares land borders with 14 countries, Russia, Mongolia, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
Brazil shares land borders with 10 countries, including Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay
Germany shares land borders with 9 countries, including Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands
Saudi Arabia shares land borders with 8 countries, including Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Yemen
Turkey shares land borders with 8 countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria
Iran shares land borders with 7 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Turkey