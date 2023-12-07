Lifestyle

Hampi to Ooty: 7 places to visit from Bangalore this weekend

Hampi to Ooty, 7 captivating getaways from Bangalore this weekend. Explore Mysuru, Coorg, and more for diverse cultural and scenic experiences

Image credits: Pixabay

Mysore

Approximately 143 km from Bangalore. Known for its magnificent Mysore Palace, vibrant markets, and cultural heritage. Don't miss the Chamundi Hills, Mysore Zoo

Image credits: Pixabay

Coorg

Approximately 265 km from Bangalore, it is famous for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and the Abbey Falls

Image credits: Getty

Ooty (Udhagamandalam)

Approximately 272 km from Bangalore. Explore the Botanical Gardens, take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and enjoy a boat ride in Ooty Lake

Image credits: Pixabay

Hampi

Approximately 343 kms from Bangalore, Hampi is an UNESCO World Heritage Site with ancient ruins, Virupaksha Temple, Hampi Bazaar, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple and more

Image credits: Pixabay

Pondicherry

Approximately 311 km from Bangalore, it is known for its French colonial architecture, serene beaches, and vibrant culture and Promenade beach

Image credits: Pixabay

Nandi Hills

Situated 61kms from Bangalore, it is a popular weekend getaway known for its panoramic views of the surrounding landscape

Image credits: Pixabay

Chikmagalur

Approximately 243 km from Bangalore, surrounded by hills and coffee estates, Chikmagalur is a peaceful retreat. Trek to Mullayanagiri visit coffee museum, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One