Hampi to Ooty: 7 places to visit from Bangalore this weekend

Lifestyle
Hampi to Ooty, 7 captivating getaways from Bangalore this weekend. Explore Mysuru, Coorg, and more for diverse cultural and scenic experiences
Approximately 143 km from Bangalore. Known for its magnificent Mysore Palace, vibrant markets, and cultural heritage. Don't miss the Chamundi Hills, Mysore Zoo
Approximately 265 km from Bangalore, it is famous for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and the Abbey Falls
Approximately 272 km from Bangalore. Explore the Botanical Gardens, take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and enjoy a boat ride in Ooty Lake
Approximately 343 kms from Bangalore, Hampi is an UNESCO World Heritage Site with ancient ruins, Virupaksha Temple, Hampi Bazaar, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple and more
Approximately 311 km from Bangalore, it is known for its French colonial architecture, serene beaches, and vibrant culture and Promenade beach
Situated 61kms from Bangalore, it is a popular weekend getaway known for its panoramic views of the surrounding landscape
Approximately 243 km from Bangalore, surrounded by hills and coffee estates, Chikmagalur is a peaceful retreat. Trek to Mullayanagiri visit coffee museum, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary