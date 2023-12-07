Lifestyle

5 Indian winter delights to warm your soul

1. Atte Ka Halwa (Wheat Flour Halwa):

Atte Ka Halwa is made by roasting whole wheat flour in ghee and then simmering it with sugar and water. Garnished with almonds and cardamom, it's a classic winter indulgence.

2. Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa):

Gajar Ka Halwa is made from grated carrots slow-cooked in ghee, milk, and sugar until it reaches a luscious, caramelized perfection. 

3. Moong Dal Halwa:

Made from yellow lentils (moong dal), ghee, and sugar. Slow-cooked to a golden brown consistency, It boasts nutty flavor. Garnish with chopped nuts for an extra crunch.

4. Sooji Halwa (Semolina Halwa):

Quick and easy treat made from semolina, ghee, and sugar. Enhanced with a generous helping of nuts, it provides a comforting sweetness that warms you from the inside.

5. Besan Ka Halwa (Gram Flour Halwa):

A delectable halwa made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. The roasted gram flour imparts a nutty flavor, creating a warm and hearty dessert perfect for winter indulgence.

