Atte Ka Halwa is made by roasting whole wheat flour in ghee and then simmering it with sugar and water. Garnished with almonds and cardamom, it's a classic winter indulgence.
Gajar Ka Halwa is made from grated carrots slow-cooked in ghee, milk, and sugar until it reaches a luscious, caramelized perfection.
Made from yellow lentils (moong dal), ghee, and sugar. Slow-cooked to a golden brown consistency, It boasts nutty flavor. Garnish with chopped nuts for an extra crunch.
Quick and easy treat made from semolina, ghee, and sugar. Enhanced with a generous helping of nuts, it provides a comforting sweetness that warms you from the inside.
A delectable halwa made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. The roasted gram flour imparts a nutty flavor, creating a warm and hearty dessert perfect for winter indulgence.