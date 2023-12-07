Glazed to red velvet: 7 must-try doughnuts

Lifestyle
Classic glazed to indulgent red velvet, explore 7 must-try doughnuts. Experience the timeless allure of glazed perfection
A timeless favorite, the classic glazed doughnut is light, fluffy, and covered in a sweet, shiny glaze. It's simple yet irresistible
Inspired by the classic Boston cream pie, this doughnut is filled with creamy vanilla custard and topped with a smooth chocolate glaze
A delightful combination of sweet and savory, this doughnut is topped with a rich maple glaze and crispy bacon pieces
A soft doughnut filled with fruity jam or jelly, typically raspberry or strawberry. It adds a burst of flavor to every bite
Taking inspiration from the popular cake, the red velvet doughnut is often topped with a cream cheese glaze and has a hint of cocoa flavor
hybrid between a croissant and a doughnut, the cronut is flaky, layered, and often filled with various creams or fruit jams
Matcha green tea doughnut offers a distinct taste with its earthy and slightly bitter notes. It may be glazed or topped with matcha-infused icing