Glazed to red velvet: 7 must-try doughnuts

Classic glazed to indulgent red velvet, explore 7 must-try doughnuts. Experience the timeless allure of glazed perfection

Classic Glazed Doughnut

A timeless favorite, the classic glazed doughnut is light, fluffy, and covered in a sweet, shiny glaze. It's simple yet irresistible

Boston Cream Doughnut

Inspired by the classic Boston cream pie, this doughnut is filled with creamy vanilla custard and topped with a smooth chocolate glaze

Maple Bacon Doughnut

A delightful combination of sweet and savory, this doughnut is topped with a rich maple glaze and crispy bacon pieces

Jelly-Filled Doughnut

A soft doughnut filled with fruity jam or jelly, typically raspberry or strawberry. It adds a burst of flavor to every bite

Red Velvet Doughnut

Taking inspiration from the popular cake, the red velvet doughnut is often topped with a cream cheese glaze and has a hint of cocoa flavor

Cronut

hybrid between a croissant and a doughnut, the cronut is flaky, layered, and often filled with various creams or fruit jams

Matcha Green Tea Doughnut

Matcha green tea doughnut offers a distinct taste with its earthy and slightly bitter notes. It may be glazed or topped with matcha-infused icing

