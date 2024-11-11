Lifestyle

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Tulsi Vivah

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Rangoli

Create a rangoli with a Tulsi plant, sugarcane, and a knot (gathbandhan) in the center for Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Nov 12) and Tulsi Vivah.

Simple Rangoli Design

Create a small red circle with a Tulsi plant design. Write 'Shubh Vivah' and decorate with flowers around it.

Round Rangoli Design

If you have a large courtyard, create a round rangoli with a Tulsi plant in the center, leaf designs, and vibrant colors.

Creative Tulsi Vivah Rangoli

Create a half portrait of a woman wearing a saree, add Tulsi leaf designs, lamps (diyas), and write 'Shubh Labh'.

3D Rangoli Design

For a creative touch, make a 3D rangoli with a pot and a Tulsi plant design on top.

Shubh Vivah Rangoli

Create a Tulsi plant rangoli with a half-circle, fill it with green, and write 'Shubh' and 'Labh'.

Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Design

For a simple rangoli, create a small Tulsi plant, fill the surrounding area with yellow, and outline with blue.

