Enhance bridal feet with emerald toe rings under Rs 500

For a heavy and beautiful silver toe ring, choose one with an oval-shaped emerald stone surrounded by small round emeralds.
A multi-color stone toe ring will look very beautiful on the feet of a new bride, carved with ruby and emerald and also has an American diamond in the center.
Front-open toe rings with large emerald gold stones on both sides offer comfort and beauty, avoiding the discomfort of closed-back designs.
You can also get this type of square-shaped toe ring in emerald stone, which is carved with beautiful silver work on the sides and looks very beautiful.
A heavy-looking toe ring is a very good option for gifting. It has a droplet design emerald stone and is designed with American diamonds in a double layer on the sides.
If you want to gift a daily wear toe ring to a newlywed bride, then this front open toe ring with an emerald stone on a silver band will look very beautiful.
Red and green gems look very beautiful on the feet. You can create a beautiful toe ring design by putting a red and a green colored stone in a silver band like this.
This type of flower design toe ring in emerald stone will easily be available to you for Rs 500 to Rs 600 and it will also look very attractive on the feet.