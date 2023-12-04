Lifestyle

7 easy and delicious Christmas treats to make at home

Image credits: Freepik

1. Homemade Peppermint Hot Chocolate:

Mix hot cocoa with a splash of peppermint extract, top with whipped cream and crushed candy canes for a comforting and indulgent beverage.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Gingerbread Cookies:

Use your favorite gingerbread cookie recipe to create adorable shapes, and let your creativity shine as you decorate them with colorful icing and festive sprinkles.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Christmas Rice Krispie Treats:

Elevate the classic Rice Krispie Treats by adding red and green food coloring. Cut them into festive shapes using cookie cutters and decorate with icing or sprinkles.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Homemade Eggnog:

Combine milk, cream, sugar, and nutmeg, and whisk in beaten eggs for a rich and creamy beverage. For an extra festive touch, add a splash of your favorite spirit.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Cranberry White Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies:

Give the classic oatmeal cookie Christmas twist by adding dried cranberries and white chocolate chips to the mix. They are chewy, sweet, and filled with the flavors of the season.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Chocolate-Dipped Pretzels:

Transform ordinary pretzels into a festive delight by dipping them in melted chocolate and decorating with sprinkles.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Candy Cane Marshmallow Pops:

Thread marshmallows onto candy cane sticks and dip them into melted chocolate. Finish by rolling them in crushed candy canes. 

Image credits: Freepik
