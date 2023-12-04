Lifestyle
Mix hot cocoa with a splash of peppermint extract, top with whipped cream and crushed candy canes for a comforting and indulgent beverage.
Use your favorite gingerbread cookie recipe to create adorable shapes, and let your creativity shine as you decorate them with colorful icing and festive sprinkles.
Elevate the classic Rice Krispie Treats by adding red and green food coloring. Cut them into festive shapes using cookie cutters and decorate with icing or sprinkles.
Combine milk, cream, sugar, and nutmeg, and whisk in beaten eggs for a rich and creamy beverage. For an extra festive touch, add a splash of your favorite spirit.
Give the classic oatmeal cookie Christmas twist by adding dried cranberries and white chocolate chips to the mix. They are chewy, sweet, and filled with the flavors of the season.
Transform ordinary pretzels into a festive delight by dipping them in melted chocolate and decorating with sprinkles.
Thread marshmallows onto candy cane sticks and dip them into melted chocolate. Finish by rolling them in crushed candy canes.