Tikka Masala to Butter: 6 popular Chicken dishes in India

Marinate chicken in yoghurt and spices for 30 minutes by grilling it till blackened and gorge it with creamy tomato gravy. Here are 6 popular Chicken dishes in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Curry

Saute chicken with onion, garlic and ginger and cook it till the flavours blend seamlessly in the chicken and add curry powder with tomatoes.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Chicken tandoori

Marinate chicken in yoghurt, spices and tandoori masala and then grill the chicken till it looks cooked enough to give a smoky flavour to the dish.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Korma

Cook chicken in spices blended with yoghurt and creamy cashew paste.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken is cooked thoroughly in spicy and aromatic curry made with roasted spices, coconut and tamarind.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Butter Chicken

Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic and spices mix for 30 minutes and cook chicken by boiling it in creamy butter tomato curry.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
