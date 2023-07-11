Tikka Masala to Butter: 6 popular Chicken dishes in India

Lifestyle
Marinate chicken in yoghurt and spices for 30 minutes by grilling it till blackened and gorge it with creamy tomato gravy. Here are 6 popular Chicken dishes in India.
Saute chicken with onion, garlic and ginger and cook it till the flavours blend seamlessly in the chicken and add curry powder with tomatoes.
Marinate chicken in yoghurt, spices and tandoori masala and then grill the chicken till it looks cooked enough to give a smoky flavour to the dish.
Cook chicken in spices blended with yoghurt and creamy cashew paste.
Chicken is cooked thoroughly in spicy and aromatic curry made with roasted spices, coconut and tamarind.
Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic and spices mix for 30 minutes and cook chicken by boiling it in creamy butter tomato curry.