Double delight to Queen Elizabeth: 7 spectacular rose varieties

Discover a bouquet of beauty with 7 stunning rose varieties, from Double Delight's fragrance to Queen Elizabeth's elegance. Garden bliss awaits!

Double Delight

This hybrid tea rose is renowned for its exquisite fragrance and stunning coloration. The flowers feature creamy white petals with red edges, creating a striking contrast

Mister Lincoln Rose

A classic hybrid tea rose, 'Mister Lincoln' is admired for its deep red, velvety blooms and strong fragrance. It has long been considered one of the most beautiful red roses

Peace

This tea rose is internationally recognized and has been a favorite since its introduction in 1945. 'Peace' bears large, yellow-tinged pink flowers and exhibits a delightful smell

Queen Elizabeth

 

Another popular hybrid tea rose, 'Queen Elizabeth,' showcases elegant, long-stemmed, pink flowers. It is highly regarded for its consistent and abundant blooms

Graham Thomas

 

 

As one of the finest yellow roses, it is a vigorous and disease-resistant shrub rose. It produces large, fragrant, golden-yellow blooms and is widely praised for its classic beauty

Chrysler Imperial

 

This hybrid tea rose is revered for its dark, velvety red flowers and intoxicating fragrance. 'Chrysler Imperial' is a favorite among rose enthusiasts and has won numerous awards

Fragrant Cloud

 

As its name suggests, it is celebrated for its intense and captivating fragrance. This hybrid tea rose features large, coral-orange blooms and is a beloved choice for cut flowers

