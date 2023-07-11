Double delight to Queen Elizabeth: 7 spectacular rose varieties

Lifestyle
Discover a bouquet of beauty with 7 stunning rose varieties, from Double Delight's fragrance to Queen Elizabeth's elegance. Garden bliss awaits!
This hybrid tea rose is renowned for its exquisite fragrance and stunning coloration. The flowers feature creamy white petals with red edges, creating a striking contrast
A classic hybrid tea rose, 'Mister Lincoln' is admired for its deep red, velvety blooms and strong fragrance. It has long been considered one of the most beautiful red roses
This tea rose is internationally recognized and has been a favorite since its introduction in 1945. 'Peace' bears large, yellow-tinged pink flowers and exhibits a delightful smell
Another popular hybrid tea rose, 'Queen Elizabeth,' showcases elegant, long-stemmed, pink flowers. It is highly regarded for its consistent and abundant blooms
As one of the finest yellow roses, it is a vigorous and disease-resistant shrub rose. It produces large, fragrant, golden-yellow blooms and is widely praised for its classic beauty
This hybrid tea rose is revered for its dark, velvety red flowers and intoxicating fragrance. 'Chrysler Imperial' is a favorite among rose enthusiasts and has won numerous awards
As its name suggests, it is celebrated for its intense and captivating fragrance. This hybrid tea rose features large, coral-orange blooms and is a beloved choice for cut flowers