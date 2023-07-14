Roses to Lilac - 7 best smelling flowers for your garden

Lifestyle
These seven flowers offer a delightful range of scents, adding beauty and fragrance to your garden.
Known for their captivating fragrance, roses come in various scents, such as sweet, spicy, and citrusy. With their classic beauty and intoxicating aroma, they are a timeless choice.
With its heavenly scent, jasmine is a popular choice for many gardens. Its delicate white flowers release a sweet and floral fragrance creating a romantic and soothing atmosphere.
Loved for its calming properties, lavender emits a delightful aroma that is both relaxing and refreshing. The purple flowers add a touch of elegance to any garden.
These exquisite flowers produce a strong and intoxicating scent that fills the air with their sweet fragrance. Their creamy white blossoms and glossy leaves make them a beautiful addition.
They are renowned for their delightful scent, reminiscent of honey or orange blossoms. They come in a variety of colors and their climbing vines create a stunning display.
With its distinctive and sweet aroma, honeysuckle is a popular choice for gardeners. The trumpet-shaped flowers release their fragrance in the evening.
Lilacs are known for their strong and captivating scent, which is often described as a combination of floral and fruity notes.