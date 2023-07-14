Lifestyle

Roses to Lilac - 7 best smelling flowers for your garden

These seven flowers offer a delightful range of scents, adding beauty and fragrance to your garden.

Image credits: Pexels

Roses

Known for their captivating fragrance, roses come in various scents, such as sweet, spicy, and citrusy. With their classic beauty and intoxicating aroma, they are a timeless choice.

Image credits: Pexels

Jasmine

With its heavenly scent, jasmine is a popular choice for many gardens. Its delicate white flowers release a sweet and floral fragrance creating a romantic and soothing atmosphere.

Image credits: Pexels

Lavender

Loved for its calming properties, lavender emits a delightful aroma that is both relaxing and refreshing. The purple flowers add a touch of elegance to any garden.

Image credits: Pexels

Gardenias

These exquisite flowers produce a strong and intoxicating scent that fills the air with their sweet fragrance. Their creamy white blossoms and glossy leaves make them a beautiful addition.

Image credits: Pexels

Sweet Peas

They are renowned for their delightful scent, reminiscent of honey or orange blossoms. They come in a variety of colors and their climbing vines create a stunning display.

Image credits: Instagram

Honeysuckle

With its distinctive and sweet aroma, honeysuckle is a popular choice for gardeners. The trumpet-shaped flowers release their fragrance in the evening.

Image credits: Instagram

Lilac

Lilacs are known for their strong and captivating scent, which is often described as a combination of floral and fruity notes.

Image credits: Pexels
