Pondicherry to Ooty-7 places to visit in South India during September

South India is a beautiful region with diverse attractions, making it a fantastic destination to visit in September when the weather is relatively pleasant. 

Image credits: our own

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its historic ruins, ancient temples, and captivating boulder-strewn landscapes. 

Image credits: Getty

Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu

Ooty is another popular hill station in South India. September marks the post-monsoon season when the gardens are in full bloom. 

Image credits: Getty

Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka

Coorg is a serene hill station known for its coffee plantations, misty landscapes, and lush forests. In September, the weather is pleasant.

Image credits: Getty

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, is known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets over the confluence of the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean.

Image credits: Getty

Munnar, Kerala

September is an excellent time to visit Munnar, known for its lush green tea plantations. The weather is cool, and the monsoon rains have subsided.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a coastal town known for its pristine beaches and temples. September is a great time for beach lovers, as the monsoon retreats, leaving behind clean, tranquil shores.

Image credits: Instagram

Pondicherry

Pondicherry, a former French colony, offers a unique blend of Indian and French cultures. September brings pleasant weather, making it an ideal time to explore.

Image credits: Getty
