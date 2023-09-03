Lifestyle

Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch

Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of dishes perfect for a Sunday brunch. Here are seven popular Indian dishes you can consider for your Sunday brunch:
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Mutton or Chicken Biryani

If you're looking for a more indulgent brunch option, consider biryani. It's a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with mutton or chicken, aromatic spices, and saffron.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Dosa

Dosa is a South Indian delicacy. It's a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. You can serve it with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Pixabay

Egg Curry

If you prefer non-vegetarian options, egg curry is a flavorful choice. It's made with boiled eggs simmered in a spicy tomato-based gravy and is often served with rice or bread.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer is a creamy spinach and cottage cheese curry that's rich in flavor and pairs well with naan or rice for a wholesome brunch.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a North Indian favorite. It's a stuffed flatbread with a spiced potato filling and is typically served with yogurt, pickle, and sometimes butter or ghee.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Paneer Tikka

This is a popular vegetarian appetizer that can also be a brunch dish. It consists of marinated and grilled paneer cubes, colourful bell peppers and onions.'
 

Image credits: Freepik

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is a North Indian dish consisting of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and indulgent brunch option.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One