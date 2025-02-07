Rose Day 2025: 7 beautiful saree styles to impress your crush

Lifestyle
Instead of prints, you can opt for rose embroidery on a silk saree. Pair it with a halter neck blouse for a stylish look
For a unique look, try a sharara style rose motif saree. Pair it with a round back neck blouse
Make Rose Day special with a rose print saree. Pair a white saree with a pink V-neck blouse
Pink and white rose prints on an organza saree with a cutout border look stunning
A pink tissue silk saree with rose designs and silver zari on the border. Get this elegant look
Red or pink roses on a white saree look beautiful. You can find such sarees within a budget of 2000 rupees
Chanakya Niti: 5 Tips to become rich at young age
Chanakya Niti: 6 habits you MUST avoid that will keep you poor
Morning Water: Ideal timing for drinking before or after brushing?
(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar shares stunning pictures in saree