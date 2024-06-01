 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 scariest looking dog breeds

Here are seven dog breeds that are often perceived as scary due to their appearance.

Image credits: Freepik

Cane Corso

With their large, muscular bodies, strong jaws, and intense gaze, Cane Corsos can look quite formidable.

Image credits: Freepik

Bullmastiff

These large and powerful dogs have a broad head and serious expressions, contributing to a daunting appearance.

Image credits: Getty

Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bulls have a muscular physique and strong jaws, which, combined with a sometimes stern expression, can make them appear fearsome.

Image credits: pexels

German Shepherd

With their large size, strong build, and focused expressions, German Shepherds often look intimidating, especially in their role as police and guard dogs.

Image credits: Getty

Doberman Pinscher

Known for their sleek, muscular appearance and alert posture, Dobermans can appear quite menacing.

Image credits: Getty

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are large and powerful dogs with a robust build and a confident, aloof demeanour that can seem intimidating.

Image credits: our own

Presa Canario

These dogs have a strong, muscular build and an imposing presence, making them appear intimidating to many.

Image credits: Pixabay
