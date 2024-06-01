Nagaland state lottery June 01, 2024: Dear Narmada winning number OUT

Lifestyle
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam
The winning number of DEAR NARMADA MORNING is 64C 42796 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
DEAR RIVER EVENING result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear stork night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.
Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.