Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking

The Multiplex Association of India has stated that theaters across India would provide substantial discounts on movie tickets on May 31 to commemorate Cinema Lovers Day.

The program includes multiplexes and single screens, with tickets discounted at Rs 99 across all 4,000 screens nationwide.

These multiplex chains are PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Multa A2, and MovieMax.

To get reduced tickets, simply go to online apps like BookMyShow, PayTM, or Amazon Pay.

The offer excludes premium formats such as IMAX and chairs.

Additionally, the price excludes convenience fees and GST, which will be charged upon online booking.

To avoid these fees, buy your tickets directly at the cinema counter.

