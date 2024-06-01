 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

World Milk Day 2024: Know Date, history, theme, significance

World Milk Day, celebrated on June 1 since 2001, highlights milk's global importance and nutritional value, promoting the dairy industry and its role in balanced diets worldwide

Image credits: Twitter/Pixabay

World Milk Day- Date

World Milk Day, celebrated on June 1 since 2001, highlights milk's global significance and promotes the dairy industry

Image credits: Pixabay/Twitter

World Milk Day 2024

Established by the FAO, this day emphasizes milk's nutritional value and importance in a balanced diet

Image credits: Pixabay

Why was this date chosen?

The date was chosen as many countries already had national milk days around this time

Image credits: Pixabay

Why was this date chosen?

Originally proposed for late May, the date was adjusted due to existing celebrations in countries like China

Image credits: Pixabay

World Milk Day

Some countries observe World Milk Day a week before or after June 1

Image credits: Pixabay

World Milk Day 2024 - Theme

The 2024 theme celebrates dairy's role in providing quality nutrition globally

Image credits: Pixabay

World Milk Day - Significance

Dairy is highlighted as an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food essential for balanced diets

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One