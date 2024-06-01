World Milk Day 2024: Know Date, history, theme, significance

Lifestyle
World Milk Day, celebrated on June 1 since 2001, highlights milk's global importance and nutritional value, promoting the dairy industry and its role in balanced diets worldwide
Established by the FAO, this day emphasizes milk's nutritional value and importance in a balanced diet
The date was chosen as many countries already had national milk days around this time
Originally proposed for late May, the date was adjusted due to existing celebrations in countries like China
Some countries observe World Milk Day a week before or after June 1
The 2024 theme celebrates dairy's role in providing quality nutrition globally
Dairy is highlighted as an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food essential for balanced diets