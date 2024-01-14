Lifestyle

Rome to Petra: 7 ancient cities to visit in 2024

Explore history in 2024! Journey to ancient cities like Rome, Athens, and Petra, witnessing cultural wonders amidst the echoes of bygone civilizations

Petra, Jordan

Known for its rose-red city carved into the cliffs, Petra is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Jordan's most famous archaeological sites

Machu Pichu, Peru

An ancient Incan city perched high in the Andes Mountains, Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World

Kyoto, Japan

While not as ancient as some others on this list, Kyoto has a rich history with numerous temples, shrines, and traditional tea houses

Jerusalem, Israel

A city of great religious significance, Jerusalem is home to sites like the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Dome of the Rock

Cairo, Egypt

Explore the ancient wonders of Egypt, including the pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo

Athens, Greece

The birthplace of democracy and Western philosophy, Athens boasts ancient sites like the Acropolis, Parthenon, and Temple of Olympian Zeus

Rome, Italy

The capital of Italy, Rome is known for its rich history, ancient architecture, and iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and the Pantheon

