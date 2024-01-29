Lifestyle

Rome to Hungary: 7 cities founded by the Romans

Romans, master builders and rulers, founded iconic cities like Rome, Cologne, and Barcelona, shaping history across Europe with their enduring urban legacy

Rome (Italy)

It was traditionally founded in 753 BCE and went on to become the capital of the Roman Republic and later the Roman Empire

Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium (Cologne, Germany)

Established in 50 CE on the Rhine River, Cologne was originally a Roman colony and named after Agrippina the Younger, the wife of Emperor Claudius

Augusta Treverorum (Trier, Germany)

Trier, founded around 16 BCE, is one of the oldest cities in Germany. It became an important administrative and military center in the Roman Empire

Londinium (London, United Kingdom)

Founded around 43 CE during the Roman invasion of Britain, Londinium served as a major commercial and strategic center for the Romans

Barcino (Barcelona, Spain)

Barcelona was established as a Roman colony in the 1st century BCE, and it played a significant role as a trading and military outpost

Emerita Augusta (Mérida, Spain)

Founded in 25 BCE, Mérida became the capital of the Roman province of Lusitania. It boasts well-preserved Roman ruins, including a theater and an amphitheater

Aquincum (Budapest, Hungary)

Originally a Roman military settlement, Aquincum was established around 41-54 CE. It later developed into an important urban center along the Danube River

