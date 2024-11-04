Lifestyle
Chhath Puja is coming. If you haven't decided on a saree yet, try Shraddha Arya's designer saree collection.
This Chhath Puja, style a simple silk saree like Shraddha Arya. She completes the look with a broad-striped V-neck blouse and jhumkas.
Net sarees never go out of style. If you like embroidery work, you can style it like the actress with a quarter sleeve and choker necklace.
On a budget? Carry a floral print saree for Chhath Puja. You can find similar sarees for an affordable price and pair them with plain or heavy blouses.
Shraddha Arya's baby pink saree is lovely. Choose this for an elegant Chhath Puja look. Similar sarees are available at affordable prices.
A neon-colored printed saree is perfect for a stylish look. Pair it with a heavy blouse and minimal jewelry.
Shraddha Arya's satin saree with a thin golden border offers a simple yet stylish look. She pairs it with a heavy blouse and long earrings.
Shraddha looks stunning in this blue saree, perfect for Chhath Puja or any party. Similar sarees are available at reasonable prices.