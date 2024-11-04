Lifestyle

Bhojpuri actress Shraddha Arya Chhath Puja Saree Inspiration

Chhath Puja Designer Saree

Chhath Puja is coming. If you haven't decided on a saree yet, try Shraddha Arya's designer saree collection.

Simple Silk Saree

This Chhath Puja, style a simple silk saree like Shraddha Arya. She completes the look with a broad-striped V-neck blouse and jhumkas.

Designer Net Saree

Net sarees never go out of style. If you like embroidery work, you can style it like the actress with a quarter sleeve and choker necklace.

Floral Print Saree

On a budget? Carry a floral print saree for Chhath Puja. You can find similar sarees for an affordable price and pair them with plain or heavy blouses.

Simple Pastel Saree

Shraddha Arya's baby pink saree is lovely. Choose this for an elegant Chhath Puja look. Similar sarees are available at affordable prices.

Printed Saree

A neon-colored printed saree is perfect for a stylish look. Pair it with a heavy blouse and minimal jewelry.

Fancy Satin Saree

Shraddha Arya's satin saree with a thin golden border offers a simple yet stylish look. She pairs it with a heavy blouse and long earrings.

Gota Work Net Saree

Shraddha looks stunning in this blue saree, perfect for Chhath Puja or any party. Similar sarees are available at reasonable prices.

Find Next One