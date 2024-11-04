6 designer blouse designs for silk, Banarasi sarees

Lifestyle
No wedding function is complete without a silk or Banarasi saree. If you're bored of wearing plain blouses, try these designs for a new look
Style a plain silk saree with an embroidered blouse. These are readily available for around 500-600 rupees. Add a choker necklace for a grand look
A cutout blouse adds a modern touch to a traditional Banarasi saree. A great option if you like experimenting with your look
A mirror-work yoke blouse can add a stylish touch to your silk or Banarasi saree. You can buy it ready-made or have it stitched
A sweetheart neckline blouse looks lovely with any outfit. Pair it with a simple Banarasi or silk saree for a minimal yet elegant look
Collar neck blouses are unique and stylish. Perfect for working women who wear silk or Banarasi sarees, minimizing the need for jewelry
A contrasting full-sleeve blouse enhances the beauty of a silk or Banarasi saree. Recreate this look for any party saree