6 designer blouse designs for silk, Banarasi sarees

Silk & Banarasi Saree Blouses

No wedding function is complete without a silk or Banarasi saree. If you're bored of wearing plain blouses, try these designs for a new look

Embroidered Multicolor Blouse

Style a plain silk saree with an embroidered blouse. These are readily available for around 500-600 rupees. Add a choker necklace for a grand look

Cutout Blouse Design

A cutout blouse adds a modern touch to a traditional Banarasi saree. A great option if you like experimenting with your look

Yoke Blouse Design

A mirror-work yoke blouse can add a stylish touch to your silk or Banarasi saree. You can buy it ready-made or have it stitched

Sweetheart Neckline Blouse

A sweetheart neckline blouse looks lovely with any outfit. Pair it with a simple Banarasi or silk saree for a minimal yet elegant look

Collar Neck Blouse

Collar neck blouses are unique and stylish. Perfect for working women who wear silk or Banarasi sarees, minimizing the need for jewelry

Full Sleeve Blouse Design

A contrasting full-sleeve blouse enhances the beauty of a silk or Banarasi saree. Recreate this look for any party saree

