6 things to add to your winter routine

Lip care

Lip balms should be used daily to avoid chapped lips during the winter months. Look for products that contain moisturizing components such as shea butter or coconut oil.

Hydrating skincare

To address dryness induced by cold weather, change your skincare routine to incorporate more hydrating products such as moisturizers, hydrating serums, and mild cleansers.

Warm baths showers

To relax and soothe your skin, take warm (not hot) baths or showers. After that, apply a moisturizer to seal in the moisture.

Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated throughout the day. People frequently forget to drink enough water throughout the winter, yet being hydrated is critical for general health and skin moisture.

Protective clothing

Wear thick clothes, such as caps, scarves, gloves, and layers, to remain warm and protect your skin from severe winds and low temperatures.

Healthy diet

Consume a healthy diet that is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts, and whole grains to strengthen your immunity. 

