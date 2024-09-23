Lifestyle

Cotton saree care: 7 tips to avoid fading and keep it like new

Why Do Cotton Sarees Fade Quickly?

Cotton sarees use natural dyes, and frequent washing can cause their colors to fade.

Why do they easily get damaged?

Cotton sarees are delicate, made from cotton threads. Improper storage or washing can damage them quickly.

1. Pre wash sorting is important

Before washing, sort cotton sarees by color to prevent color bleeding. Wash light and dark-colored sarees separately.

2. Soak in salty water

To prevent color bleeding in new cotton sarees, soak them in half a bucket of water with 2-3 tablespoons of salt.

3. Handwashing Cotton Sarees

The best way to wash a cotton saree is by hand. Use a mild detergent and cold water. Avoid scrubbing or brushing.

4. How to remove stains?

To remove stains, apply a paste of baking soda and vinegar, rub gently, and rinse with water.

5. How to dry cotton sarees?

Never dry cotton sarees in direct sunlight, as it can fade the colors. Always dry them in the shade and in a well-ventilated area.

6. Starching Cotton Sarees

Cotton sarees tend to soften after washing. Starch them to maintain their crispness and achieve neat pleats.

7. How to store Cotton Sarees?

Store cotton sarees in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Use padded hangers or cotton bags instead of wire hangers.

