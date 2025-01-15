Republic Day 2025: 6 best patiala suit styles for office wear

Lifestyle
Wear a satin Patiala suit to the office. This pink and blue combination is perfect for any occasion.
Try this chiffon Patiala with a short kurti and jacket for a modern look.
A sky blue Patiala with an off-white closed neck kurta offers a stylish look. Full sleeves are perfect for colder weather.
A grey Patiala suit creates a unique look. A round short kurta with Patiala pajama is stylish for the office.
This straight kurta with Patiala offers an elegant look. The mirror work complements jeans as well.
For a traditional look, choose an embroidered Patiala suit. Consider green or saffron for Republic Day.
