Lifestyle

Republic Day 2025: 6 best patiala suit styles for office wear

1. Satin Patiala Suit Design

Wear a satin Patiala suit to the office. This pink and blue combination is perfect for any occasion.

2. Green Patiala with Short Kurti

Try this chiffon Patiala with a short kurti and jacket for a modern look.

3. Sky Blue Patiala with Closed Neck Kurta

A sky blue Patiala with an off-white closed neck kurta offers a stylish look. Full sleeves are perfect for colder weather.

4. Grey Patiala Suit

A grey Patiala suit creates a unique look. A round short kurta with Patiala pajama is stylish for the office.

5. Mirror Work Patiala Suit

This straight kurta with Patiala offers an elegant look. The mirror work complements jeans as well.

6. Embroidered Patiala Suit

For a traditional look, choose an embroidered Patiala suit. Consider green or saffron for Republic Day.

