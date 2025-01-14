5 essential health tests everyone should take after turning 30s

Lifestyle
Experts say that dangerous diseases like cancer and heart attack can be identified at an early stage through some simple lab tests. Let's find out which ones.
This blood test, red blood cells, white blood cells, along with leukemia, anemia, infections, etc., can be identified early. These problems can be prevented from increasing.
Helps in identifying levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the body, risks such as coronary artery disease can be detected. This allows for timely and appropriate treatment.
This test checks the function of the thyroid gland in the body. It helps to identify thyroid diseases such as hypothyroidism along with hyperthyroidism.
This test can detect the function of the liver and kidneys. It provides information about fatal diseases like liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.
With the help of this test, the risk of diabetes, which causes many diseases like heart disease, kidney failure, nerve disease, etc., can be identified.
PHOTOS: 8 Keerthy Suresh-inspired sarees to elevate your Pongal look
Chanakya’s life tips: 5 people you should keep out of your house
(PHOTOS) Inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Alibaugh home
Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 different names of kites, various traditions