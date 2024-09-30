Lifestyle

Rekha-inspired hairstyles for Karwa Chauth: Elevate your festive look

At 70, Rekha outshines every heroine. Today, we present stunning hairstyles perfect for married women, especially those over 50.

For a unique Karwa Chauth look, try a Rekha-inspired Paranda braid with a saree, complemented by a heavy maang tikka for elegance.

Curly hair is trendy and complements sarees, and lehengas, and suits beautifully. Rekha's side curl hairstyle can also be achieved with faux extensions.

There is no break in the saree and bun combination. If you like the royal look then choose this hairstyle of Rekha. The actress has carried a heavy low bun with a silk saree. 

For a suit, opt for Rekha's curly wavy hairstyle. It's quick to create and will make you look like an Apsara on Karva Chauth.

If you love buns, try a high bun with a saree. Use a roller and decorate with Gajra or rose flowers for elegance.

If you have long hair then this hairstyle of Rekha is best for a minimal look. The actress has curled the bottom of her hair giving a bouncy look to the wavy mid part. 

