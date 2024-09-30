Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali saree to buy THIS Durga Puja

Lifestyle
Purchasing Bengali sarees for Durga Puja might be an excellent option! Here are seven varieties of Bengali sarees that you might consider.
Light cotton sarees with simple yet elegant designs, perfect for everyday wear during festive seasons.
Known for their lightness and transparency, Tant sarees are popular during festive occasions.
Famous for their fine muslin fabric and intricate patterns woven with gold or silver threads.
These silk sarees feature intricate motifs depicting mythological scenes and are rich in texture.
These sarees are made from Murshidabad silk, known for their glossy texture and vibrant colors.
Typically worn during religious ceremonies, Garad sarees are known for their off-white or cream color with a red border.
Characterized by beautiful embroidery, often depicting floral or animal motifs, done with running stitches.