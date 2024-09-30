Lifestyle

Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali saree to buy THIS Durga Puja

Purchasing Bengali sarees for Durga Puja might be an excellent option! Here are seven varieties of Bengali sarees that you might consider.

Image credits: Getty

Shantipur Cotton Saree

Light cotton sarees with simple yet elegant designs, perfect for everyday wear during festive seasons.

Image credits: social media

Tant Saree

Known for their lightness and transparency, Tant sarees are popular during festive occasions.

Image credits: Getty

Dhakai Jamdani Saree

Famous for their fine muslin fabric and intricate patterns woven with gold or silver threads.

Image credits: Getty

Baluchari Saree

These silk sarees feature intricate motifs depicting mythological scenes and are rich in texture.

Image credits: Getty

Murshidabad Silk Saree

These sarees are made from Murshidabad silk, known for their glossy texture and vibrant colors.

Image credits: social media

Garad Saree

Typically worn during religious ceremonies, Garad sarees are known for their off-white or cream color with a red border.

Image credits: Social media

Kantha Stitch Saree

Characterized by beautiful embroidery, often depicting floral or animal motifs, done with running stitches.

Image credits: Instagram
