6 Effective tips for fuller, darker eyebrows using an eyebrow pencil

Thin or sparse eyebrows don't have a defined shape. It's essential to shape them for a polished look.
Get your eyebrows threaded to achieve the perfect shape. You can choose a shape that suits your face.
Cleanse your face and brush your eyebrows upwards to align them in one direction before shaping.
Never use just one color to fill in your eyebrows. Use two different shades of the same color for a natural look.
Use a waterproof eyebrow pencil to prevent smudging and maintain a flawless look even when you sweat.
Keep your eyebrow pencil sharp and use light strokes to fill in the brows. A blunt pencil won't give a natural look.
Choose an eyebrow shape that suits your face and fill it in with light strokes. Set your makeup with eyebrow gel.