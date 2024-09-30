Lifestyle

6 Effective tips for fuller, darker eyebrows using an eyebrow pencil

Perfect Eyebrow Shape

Thin or sparse eyebrows don't have a defined shape. It's essential to shape them for a polished look.

Get Eyebrow Threading

Get your eyebrows threaded to achieve the perfect shape. You can choose a shape that suits your face.

Brush Your Eyebrows

Cleanse your face and brush your eyebrows upwards to align them in one direction before shaping.

Choose Two Shades

Never use just one color to fill in your eyebrows. Use two different shades of the same color for a natural look.

Use Waterproof Pencil

Use a waterproof eyebrow pencil to prevent smudging and maintain a flawless look even when you sweat.

Sharp Pencil Works Best

Keep your eyebrow pencil sharp and use light strokes to fill in the brows. A blunt pencil won't give a natural look.

Use Light Strokes

Choose an eyebrow shape that suits your face and fill it in with light strokes. Set your makeup with eyebrow gel.

Find Next One