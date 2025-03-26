Lifestyle
Married people should never keep certain things in their bedroom. Doing so can cause problems in married life. Learn about 5 such things…
There should never be a mirror in front of the bed in a married couple's bedroom. This is not considered good and creates Vastu defects, causing problems.
Never keep a broom under the bed in the bedroom. Those who do this face problems in their married life and have disputes over small things.
The bedroom is a very private place. There should be no place of worship in this place. This creates defects and problems persist in life. Avoid this.
Religious books of any kind should not be kept in the bedroom. Such books have their own aura. It is not good to keep them in the bedroom. Don't make this mistake.
Never keep a broken clock, old books or other items in the bedroom. These things spread negativity, which directly affects our married life.
Strengthen Your Bond: 5 Little White Lies to Tell Your Partner
Timeless Fashion: 6 Polka Dot Dresses for Cool Summer Vibes
Divyanka Tripathi Inspired Looks: Lipstick Shades for Plump Face
Unique Baby Boy Names Meaning Intelligence and Wisdom