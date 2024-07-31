National Avocado Day 2024: 7 ways to include fruit in your Breakfast

Lifestyle
On National Avocado day, here are 7 ways to include the fruit in your breakfast
Fill tortilla with mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, and a blend of cheeses. Cook until crispy and golden, then cut into wedges for a delicious and easy-to-make breakfast quesadilla
Incorporate mashed avocado into your chia pudding mixture for added creaminess. Let it set overnight with almond milk, chia seeds, and a touch of vanilla extract
Mix chopped avocado with diced tomatoes, red onions, a splash of balsamic vinegar. Serve it on side of your breakfast plate or atop a slice of toast for a refreshing start to day
Fill whole wheat tortilla with mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, black beans, sprinkle of cheese. Roll it up for a hearty, portable breakfast that's both satisfying and nutritious
Combine diced avocado with cooked quinoa, sautéed spinach, and a poached egg. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of paprika for a balanced, protein-rich breakfast bowl
Blend avocado with your favorite fruits like banana or berries, a splash of almond milk, a touch of honey. This creamy, nutrient-packed smoothie