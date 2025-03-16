Lifestyle

Rasha Thadani Birthday

Rasha Thadani inspired 8 chic look fashion picks for every occasion

Image credits: Instagram

Indo Western touch

This Black color indo western This Co Ord set with contrast details and flared sleeves are perfect for any function and serves elegant and charming look and enhances your glow. 

Image credits: Instagram

The Bossy girl

This leather pencil skirt with perfectly fit blazer, styled with white footwear is a perfect blend of fashion and balance. This look offers you a professional and charming aura. 

Image credits: Instagram

The cocktail magicT

The Kiara Advani inspired lehenga is a chic style choice for cocktail or sangeet nights. This outfit enhances the glow and style in you and makes you look more charismatic.

Image credits: Instagram

The festive shine

These bright colors like orange and pink paired sharara set is perfect for any festivals and functions as it indicates spirituality and energy that brings glow on your face. 

Image credits: Instagram

Trendy fit

The bright red jump suit offers a sense of indo western look by enhancing your fashion sense to another level. They are perfect and offers you a stunning outlook. 

Image credits: Instagram

Corset trend

Corsets never go out of style. Its just the right colors and fabrics that are needed to slay. Her hot pink and biege pairing balanced the palette and gave her an elegant look. 

Image credits: Instagram

Party picks

Parties are all over the trend. This mini bodycon with white and silver details enhance your charm. The updo makes it more trendy and perfect for parties. 

Image credits: Instagram

Comfort anytime

This pink shirt paired with baggy jeans. crocs is the comfortable fit you can slay. This gives you a special glow that you get when you are comfortable and the day goes like magic.

Image credits: Instagram

Office Fashion 5 Ways to Style a Single Shirt for Women

8 Stunning Gold Rings in 10gm: Perfect Eid Gift for Son-in-Law

Trendy Net Saree Designs for a Celebrity-Inspired Look

Manisha Rani Inspired Saree Designs for Young Women