Lifestyle
A shirt is a versatile outfit in office wear. You can style the same shirt in many ways to get a new and fresh look every day. Learn the best tips to style 1 shirt in 5 ways!
If you want a sophisticated and elegant look, wear a shirt with straight pants or trousers. This look is considered the most professional and stylish for the office.
If you want a formal and feminine touch, style your shirt with a pencil skirt or flared midi skirt. This look is best for office meetings and presentations.
If you want both comfort and style, style the shirt with wide leg trousers or palazzo. This look will be stylish and super comfortable. You can also add an oversized blazer.
If the office follows a slightly casual dress code, you can style the shirt with jeans or straight fit denim. This look looks modern, trendy and office-appropriate too.
For a boho-inspired look, choose a fusion style that is a little different from formal. Try your shirt with an Indo-Western twist. Highlight the shirt with a stunning belt.
