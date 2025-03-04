Ramadan 2025: 7 golden saree designs for festive look

Lifestyle
You can also carry such a stunning golden silk saree design like Rani Mukherjee. Style it by wearing a fancy gold strappy bralette blouse with it
Like Shilpa Shetty, you can also carry a golden saree with a border, which has zari and sequin work on it. Pair it with pearl jewelry to style it
Instead of wearing the same boring red-yellow-green color, you can choose a subtle and royal golden color. Golden embroidered net saree will enhance your look
If you want to look like a queen, you can choose a golden silk handcraft saree. Wear a full sleeves blouse in the same golden base with it
If you want to look royal in a Banarasi saree, then you should carry a designer saree with a heavy golden border in a gold base
A plain Kanjeevaram golden saree design in golden color can enhance your look. Wear a simple zero neck elbow sleeves blouse with it
